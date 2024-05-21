CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.75 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
