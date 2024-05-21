Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $48.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $48.31 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

