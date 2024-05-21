Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Up 0%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.24 and last traded at $147.08. 10,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 241,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.