CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 161,159 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

