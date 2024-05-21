CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 168 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,803,000 after purchasing an additional 967,913 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,228,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,987,000 after buying an additional 553,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,567.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 352,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 339,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.88. The stock had a trading volume of 477,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

