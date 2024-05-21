CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,399 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000.

Shares of DMAR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

