CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. 124,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $801.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
