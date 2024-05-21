CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $67.76.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

