CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.92. 2,759,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

