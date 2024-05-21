CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,098,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,769,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

