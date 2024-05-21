CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,320 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646,754 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

