CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

CARR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,667. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

