CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 7,621 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 303.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,696. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

