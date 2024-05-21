CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 144,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after buying an additional 382,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. 351,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

