CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.99. 922,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,577. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.30. The company has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

