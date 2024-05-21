Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,416 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after buying an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 17,155,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

