Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,028,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,879. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

