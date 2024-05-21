Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. 212,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $71.53.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

