Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,680 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 415,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 289,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 237,293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

