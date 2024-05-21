Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 128,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.7 %

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,704. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

