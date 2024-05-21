Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 309,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,505. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

