Crewe Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DVY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $125.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,026. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

