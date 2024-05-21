Crewe Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2,110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 144,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,446. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

