Crewe Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. 860,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

