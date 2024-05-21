Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 15,953 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $106.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

