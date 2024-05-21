Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $455.80. 22,846,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,907,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $329.56 and a 52-week high of $455.99.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.