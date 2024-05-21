Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,050. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

