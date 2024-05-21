Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 827,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,941. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

