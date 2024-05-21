Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 50,358 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,358 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,707 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

