CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.66. 384,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,726,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

