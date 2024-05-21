Critical Analysis: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Oil and Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 1 2 7 1 2.73 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 6 1 3.14

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Dividends

Profitability

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 326.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 30.01% 34.06% 13.70% Kimbell Royalty Partners 12.93% 5.74% 3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.90 $922.97 million $6.17 6.62 Kimbell Royalty Partners $294.07 million 5.47 $66.54 million $0.60 28.05

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.