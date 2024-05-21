Critical Analysis: SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) vs. Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of Mister Car Wash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mister Car Wash 1 1 7 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SunCar Technology Group and Mister Car Wash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mister Car Wash has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Mister Car Wash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Mister Car Wash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Mister Car Wash 8.04% 9.38% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Mister Car Wash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 1.95 -$26.91 million N/A N/A Mister Car Wash $940.29 million 2.36 $80.13 million $0.23 30.26

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats SunCar Technology Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

