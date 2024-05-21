Critical Survey: enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivos and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and enVVeno Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $20,000.00 3,492.16 -$2.89 million ($0.01) -17.00 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -3.01

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -201.99% enVVeno Medical N/A -62.17% -57.58%

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



