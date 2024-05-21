CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 41,266 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $19.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. TheStreet cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $761.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

