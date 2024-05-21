CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $348.75 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 968.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.