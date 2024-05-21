CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.79% of CrowdStrike worth $482,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.28, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock valued at $99,336,130. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

