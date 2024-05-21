CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $349.75 and last traded at $348.79. Approximately 680,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,342,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,576 shares of company stock valued at $99,336,130. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

