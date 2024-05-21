Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,439,000 after buying an additional 2,096,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $201,582,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.2 %

CCI stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.