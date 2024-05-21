CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 4th Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,182,235 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 7.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.36% of CSX worth $249,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

