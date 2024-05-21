Cummins Inc. (CMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.68 on June 6th

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $21.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $284.86 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.89 and a 200-day moving average of $258.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

