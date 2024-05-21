Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.985-$3.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.00.

NYSE:CW opened at $279.46 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

