CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,474,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,750. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

