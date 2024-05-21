Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

