D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 11,495 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 696,227 shares of company stock worth $87,112,388. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 631,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.