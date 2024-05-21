D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,386 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.99% of UMH Properties worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,694. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

