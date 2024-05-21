D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

LMT traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $468.06. The company had a trading volume of 156,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,552. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

