D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 7,276 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $243.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,384. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $243.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

