D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.00% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,158,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter.

CGGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. 157,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

