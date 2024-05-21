D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. 1,250,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,524. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

