D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.68 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 142,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in PayPal by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

